Robert (Bob) Zelvy, 82, of Cleveland and Huron, passed away Jan. 16, 2021. He was born Feb. 15, 1938.
Bob was the beloved husband of Sandy Zelvy for 61 years; devoted father of Darla (Andy) Lansman, Andi (Gary) Fenton and Mike (Audra) Zelvy; cherished Papa of Ryan (Sydney) Kaufman, Sami (Mike) Doroff, Hayley and Lyle Fenton, Lillie and Megan Lansman, and Ivy and Brian Zelvy; loving son of the late Sam and Bea Zelvy.
Bob was a proud graduate of Cleveland Heights High School. He attended Ohio University and Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. He practiced law and recently received an award for being a member of the bar for over 50 years.
Bob loved Cleveland sports and you could find him watching anything with a ball. He was an avid card player and you could often find him in the casino. Golf was also one of his biggest passions.
Most importantly, there was nothing Bob loved more than being with his family. His children and grandchildren were the apple of his eye and he never missed an opportunity to be with them. He was much loved by all family and friends and will be dearly missed.
Private funeral services for family with burial at Mount Olive Cemetery. The service will be uploaded to YouTube for viewing shortly after and can be found by searching “Robert Zelvy Funeral Service”. No in-person visitation due to COVID-19.
Contributions in Bob’s memory are suggested to B’nai Jeshurun Congregation or any charity of your choosing.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Zelvy family.
