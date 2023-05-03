Cole Samuel Zelwin, cherished son of Courtney (nee Lazerick) and Jeremy Zelwin, passed away May 3, 2023.
Loving brother of Cailey. Loving grandson of Ronna and Robert Zelwin, and Edrea and Bruce Lazerick. Adored nephew of Justin and Tess Lazerick, Michael and Andrea Lazerick, Adam and Brooke Zelwin and Michael Zelwin (Jaryd Frankel). Dear cousin of Ari, Chase, Zach, Dylan, Drew and Maya.
Services will be held at noon May 5 at B'nai Jeshurun Congregation, 27501 Fairmount Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family will observe shiva following services and interment until 5 p.m. May 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. May 7, and from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. May 8, 9 and 10 at the residence, 6578 Creekside Trail in Solon.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Cole Zelwin Memorial Scholarship Fund, with checks made payable to Solon Board of Education. Mail to Cole Zelwin Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Solon Board of Education, 33800 Inwood Drive, Solon, OH 44139.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view a livestream at noon May 5 by going to https://venue.streamspot.com/e1728d50
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.