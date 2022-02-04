Harvey A. Zwerin beloved husband of the late Jane (nee Sternberg). Loving father of Lisa Copeland and Mendy (Rabbi Stephen) Hart. Devoted grandfather of Adam (Katherine) Copeland, Lani (Jonathan Kaspari) Hart, Dani Sara Copeland, Dena (Sam) Berkman and adored great grandfather of Jane, Ellie, Noah, Jake, Ben, and Asher. Dear brother of Sonia Fox and the late Robert Zwerin.
Private family services will be held Sunday, February 6. Those wishing to view the service on Sunday, February 6 at 11 a.m. may go to BKBMC.COM, scroll down to obituaries, select obituary of Harvey Zwerin, click on his obituary, scroll down to join live stream click on join live stream. Due to the pandemic, the family requests no visitation at the residence.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Cleveland Kids’ Book Bank (kidsbookbank.org/en/donate/) in honor of Harv’s love of books or to R.H. Myers, Harv’s home for the last 12 years (menorahpark.org/donate - select “Specific Program/Facility/Capital Project” and enter “R.H. Myers”).
For those who are not able to view the service Sunday, beginning Monday, February 7 it can be viewed on YouTube, under search: enter Harvey Zwerin Funeral Service
