Ben Zide, born Sept. 19, 1923, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Estelle (Cookie) Zide. Loving father of Vicki (Greg) Harrison, Marcy (Bill Turner) (Brent, deceased) Ravdin and Lisa (Jan) Kriwinsky. Cherished grandfather of Lindsay (Erik), Geoff (Maggie), Ryan, Josh (Tara) and Jared. Loving great-grandfather to Skylar and Madelyn. Devoted brother in law and uncle to many.
Private graveside services.
Friends and family who wish can make a donation to Menorah Park Hospice, Cleveland APL or charity of your choice.