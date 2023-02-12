Sally Ziff (nee Cadkin), died Feb. 10, 2023. She was the wife of the late Sanford Ziff; mother of Joshua (Bonnie) Ziff, Debra (Avi) Weiss and Alicia (Steve) Miller; sister of the late Milton (Pauline) Cadkin and the late Milly Cadkin; grandmother of Jordan Savren-Streem and the late Jessica Ziff, step-grandmother of Dr. Daniel (Jessica) Weiss and Joshua (Elizabeth) Weiss; and step-great-grandmother of Nadav, Yaron, Dotan, Ilana and Noah.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Feb. 14 at Ridge Road #2 Cemetery, 3824 Ridge Road in Brooklyn.
Shiva will be held at the Weiss residence, 423 Creekside Drive in Mayfield Heights immediately following the service until 8 p.m. and on Feb. 15 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Sally and Sanford jointly received the Joined Hearts in Giving Award from the Ohio Department of Aging for their volunteer work from former governor Bob Taft and first lady Hope Taft. Sally was also a longtime volunteer at Mt. Sinai and University Hospitals and Montefiore. Sally retired as a bank teller from National City Bank where she was viewed as a caring and respected employee who knew all of her customer’s names.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to either the Fannie and Milly Cadkin Endowment Fund at Menorah Park; Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana or charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Shapiro Funeral Care at shapirofuneral.com.