Florence Zilbert, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Wife to Irving Zilber (1922 to 1975); mother to Leslie (Olenych) and Howard; grandmother to Isla Matejka; great-grandmother to Avery and Owen Matejka; and caring aunt.
She lived more than 91 glorious years, born in New York, marrying Irving in 1948, and raising her family in the Cleveland area. She made a home on Stilmore Road in South Euclid, and provided a stability to her family, which she felt she missed in her younger days as her family moved multiple times before she finished high school.
She created a nurturing, warm environment to grow, along with many loving friends and family members. Florrie’s door was always open, inviting anyone and family members. Florrie’s door was always open, inviting anyone and everyone into the house for company and to eat. And everyone ate her cooking.
She could do anything around the kitchen. All that tasted her food would compliment it, from her famous slow-cooked spaghetti sauce that would take a day to prepare, to her tenderloin with wine sauce; and her baking, particularly the pies with their delicate and flaky crusts.
Florrie always played the gracious host and would make everyone feel at ease in her presence, while making sure everyone was well fed and nourished. She always enjoyed a good card game, from a friendly game of gin rummy to playing with a group of like-minded women who would get together for a weekly bridge tournament.
Florrie also enjoyed traveling. She and Chuck, her boyfriend at the time, drove cross country, stopping to visit her son, Howard, in California. Among her favorite places to visit were Greece, Spain and especially Israel.
The last years she moved into Menorah Park, meeting and getting to know a new group of friends who were in similar situations.
Florence Zilbert will be missed.