Tamara Zisla (nee Mendelsohn), 83, of Beachwood, passed away Sept. 2, 2021. Tamara was born Aug. 22, 1938 in Cleveland.
Beloved wife of William Zisla (deceased); dear sister of Michelle Mendelsohn, Nadine Mendelsohn-Ziskind of Mobile, Ala., and the following deceased: Geraldine Mendelsohn, Mervin Mendelsohn and Ronnie Mendelsohn; cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 3 at Mount Olive Cemetery (Forest City Hebrew Benevolent section), 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
Donations in Tamara’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Kosher Food Bank.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Zisla family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.