Frances "Francie" Zryl (nee Rosen), loving mother of Sara Rebecca (Kurt Schneider) Zryl. Devoted supporter and grandmother figure to the late Olivia Ruth Schneider. Beloved aunt of Laine (Rick Klein) Kaplowitz and Stacy (Todd Cohen) Kaplowitz. Survived by her cherished brother-in-law, Robert Kaplowitz and sister of the late Barbara Kaplowitz. Dear great-aunt, cousin and friend to all. Cherished daughter of the late Ruth and Herman Rosen.
Francie was a kind, thoughtful and gentle soul. She will always be remembered for her selflessness and generosity to others.
Services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 15 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at bkbmc.com at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 15, select her obituary, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Family will receive friends until 5 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Schneider residence, 5720 Faraday Road in Lyndhurst. Friends who wish may contribute to Olivia's Dream nonprofit organization in memory of Frances Zryl (givebutter.com/FranZryl).