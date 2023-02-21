Charles Zuchowski, beloved husband of Deborah (nee Ponsky), was born Aug. 2, 1951, and passed away Feb. 21, 2023.
Loving father of Jason (Rachel), Aaron, Mia and the late Jeremy Zuchowski. Dear brother of Dina Reich and the late Larry Zuchowski. Devoted grandfather of Gabriella, Arieh, Eliana and Jacob.
Services will be held at 9 a.m. Feb. 22 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel at 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment is at Zion Memorial Park.
Family will observe shiva from 2 to 8 p.m. Feb.22, from 8 to 11 a.m., 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 23, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 24, from 8 to 10 p.m. Feb. 25, and from 8 to 11 a.m., 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 26 and 27 at the residence of Rachel and Jason Zuchowski, 2560 Larchmont Road in Beachwood.
Friends who wish may contribute to Bikur Cholim.
Friends who are not able to attend may view the service at 9 a.m. Feb. 22 at bkbmc.com, selecting the obituary of Charles Zuchowski and click on “join livestream.”
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.