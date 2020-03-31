Allane Zucker, 89, of Terre Haute, Ind., passed away the morning of March 25, 2020, at Westminster Village Health Center. She was born May 16, 1930, in Cleveland to Sara and Simon Pocrass. She attended Cleveland Heights High School and graduated from Mather College of Western Reserve University (now Case Western Reserve University) in 1952 with a degree in Spanish and French. She later received her graduate degree in education from Indiana State University. In 1953, she married Karl B. Zucker of Cleveland Heights. The Zuckers moved to Terre Haute in 1964.
Allane taught Spanish and French in the Vigo County School system. She later sold insurance for a number of years. She was an active member of the United Hebrew Congregation, involved with the Indiana Jewish Historical Society, the Parents of North American Israelis and the ISU French Club. She enjoyed going to the symphony and was known as an excellent cook.
Allane was preceded in death by her parents and recently her husband, Karl B Zucker. Allane is survived by three children, Jeffrey (Susan Michael), Nelson and Shani (Jonathan Goodall); three grandchildren, Leah (Benyamin Rosental), Yuval and Miki (Emi Zait); and four great-grandchildren (Peleg and Boaz Rosental, Naomi and Avidan Zucker).
Private graveside funeral services were held March 27 at Highland Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Callahan & Hughes Funeral Home, 605 S. 25th St., Terre Haute, Ind. There will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the United Hebrew Congregation, CANDLES Holocaust Museum, or Westminster Village Memorial Fund.
