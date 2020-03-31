Henry “Hank” Zucker, 95, beloved and adored husband of Adele (nee Haber) for 63 wonderful years; loving father of Cliff (Lori) Zucker of New Jersey and JoAnn (Greg) Branstetter of Florida/Ohio; cherished grandfather of Josh Zucker, Samantha (Matt) Gray, Max Branstetter, and Andrew Branstetter.
Henry graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and The Ohio State University. He was an Ensign in the Navy. He loved Cleveland and all its sports teams. He also loved playing tennis.
Henry was a lifelong resident of University Heights. He was a longtime member of the UH Police Auxiliary Dept. He also was on the UH Board of Zoning Appeals and the UH City Beautiful Commission.
Most of all, Henry loved family and celebrations. He loved family trips and always had a smile on his face.
Services were held March 15 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment was at Mayfield Cemetery. If you missed the service and would like to see it, please check here: youtube.com/watch?v=Sx8Q8v6lyyY.
Contributions in memory of Henry are suggested to the American Heart Association.