Karl Zucker, 92, of Terre Haute, Ind. passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 in Westminster Village Healthcare. He was born Aug. 27, 1927, in Cleveland to Jay H. Zucker and Cyril H. Gutentag Zucker. He had an older brother, Malcolm, and an older sister, Henriette.
After graduating from Cleveland Heights High School in January 1945, he attended and graduated from The University of Chicago in 1948 and then earned a Ph.D. in psychology in 1956 at Western Reserve University. On August 2, 1953, he married Allane Pocrass. They had three children: Jeffrey, Nelson and Shani. After teaching psychology at Ohio Northern University for three years he interned in clinical psychology at the VA Hospital in Lexington, Ky. and later became a diplomate in clinical psychology.
From 1958-1964 he served as the chief psychologist at the Youngstown Child Guidance Center. The family moved to Terre Haute in 1964 where he taught in the School Psychology Training Program, one of the first school psychology programs to receive accreditation from the American Psychological Association. During that period, he received the Caleb Mills Teaching Award. He also served as president of the United Hebrew Congregation. In 2005, Allane and Karl moved to Westminster Village.
Karl is survived by his wife, Allane, and their children: Jeffrey (Susan Michael), Nelson and Shani (Jonathan Goodall). Jeffrey (Yosef) and Susan (Shoshana), live in Israel, as do their three children, Leah (Benyamin Rosental), Yuval and Miki (Emi Zait) and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services were March 15, in Highland Lawn Cemetery in Terre Haute, Ind. Arrangements were under the direction of Callahan & Hughes Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Hebrew Congregation, CANDLES Holocaust Museum or Westminster Village Memorial Fund.
