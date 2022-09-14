Norton Henry Zucker, 91, of Reminderville, passed away Sept. 8, 2022, in Twinsburg.
A lifelong resident of Cleveland, Norton was born Dec. 17, 1930, in Cleveland, to Charles and Gladys Zucker (both now deceased). Graduating from Cleveland Heights High School, Norton attended Dyke College (which became the now-defunct Chancellor University) and Fenn College. Norton was a member of the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve.
Norton spent 41 years as a store manager at State Chemical MFG. A member of Temple Emanu El, he also belonged to the University Heights Masonic Lodge and the temple’s brotherhood. He enjoyed gardening, running, Civil War history and volunteering.
Affectionately called “Norty,” he was a devoted son, husband, father and grandfather. You could always find him outside in his garden and exercising at the JCC. He also enjoyed spending time with his family. Norty was very thoughtful and generous, and would do anything for anyone. He loved volunteering at the VA and spending time with the veterans.
Norty is survived by his wife of 59 years, Diane Zucker; daughters, Gayle (Thomas) Pleau of Twinsburg and Aleece (Stephen) Rothandler of Burke, Va.; grandchildren, Cayla (Kyle) Roberts, Ryan Pleau, Connor Rothandler and Lauren Rothandler; and great-grandson, Hudson Roberts. In addition to his parents, Norty was predeceased by his son, Stephen Zucker; and sister, Corinne (Bernard) Levy.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 21 at Hillcrest Cemetery. Following interment, visitors will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Pleau residence, 2976 Osborn Lane in Twinsburg.
Donations in memory of Norty can be made to Temple Emanu El or PACA - Performing Artists Collective Alliance, 1505 State St., Erie, PA 16501.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.