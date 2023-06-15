Zuckerman, Alan

Alan Zuckerman, 90, passed away peacefully at his home in Sarasota, Fla., on May 31, 2023.
Alan was born in Cleveland, to Ida and Charles Zuckerman. He attended the University of Illinois, where he studied psychology and made many lifelong friends. Following his graduation, he considered accepting a scholarship offer for a Ph.D. in industrial psychology at the Illinois Institute of Technology, but instead chose to attend law school at Case Western Reserve University.
Alan graduated at the top of his class and was invited to join the Order of the Coif and the Case Western Reserve Law Review. Soon after earning his law degree, Alan met his beautiful wife, Loraine, and with fellow law school classmates, founded a Cleveland-based law practice. Alan and Loraine started their family in Cleveland before relocating to the Washington, D.C., area in 1966. During a decades-long legal career in Washington, D.C., Alan negotiated contracts and adjudicated contract disputes for the federal government while serving as general counsel to the U.S. Department of the Navy, the Government Printing Office and the General Accounting Office.
Alan and Loraine retired to Sarasota, Fla., in 2000, where they made many new friends and enjoyed supporting the local theater and symphony. In 2016, Alan and Loraine became residents of the Sarasota Bay Club, and Alan quickly integrated himself into the community through his position as resident advisory committee president. As an active member of Temple Emanu-El in Sarasota, Alan took pleasure in editing the Temple Times and the Temple Emanu-El bulletin.
Throughout his life, Alan’s family and friends admired him for his quick wit, intellectual curiosity, love for travel and resilience through health challenges. A lover of classical music, Alan held season tickets to the Sarasota Orchestra, and he was an enthusiastic early adopter of new technology and gadgets, including Texas Instruments’ first handheld calculator (1972) and the first Apple Macintosh (1984). Up until the last months of his life, Alan drove a Tesla and had plans to purchase an Apple Watch. In addition, Alan was known to appreciate an afternoon martini with his sons, nephews and many friends.
Alan was preceded in death by his wife, Loraine; brother, Richard; sister-in-law, Sandra; sister-in-law, Faye; and brother-in-law Sel. He is survived by his sons, Gary (Cynthia), Kenny (Jonathan), and Brian (Liz); grandchildren, Caroline, Alexandra, Alanis, Maya and Louie; brother, Gene, sister, Bonnie, and sister-in-law, Carol; his companion, Myra; and many adoring nieces and nephews.
A service for Alan was held June 4 at Temple Emanu-El in Sarasota.
Interment followed at Palms Memorial Park in Sarasota, and a reception took place at the Sarasota Bay Club.
Donations may be made in honor of Alan to the ACLU or Planned Parenthood.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at palmsrobarisfuneralhome.com for the Zuckerman family.
