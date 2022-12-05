Kay Ellen Zuckerman, beloved wife of Jim McCarthy, passed away Dec. 4, 2022.
Loving sister of Dan (Laura) Zuckerman. Devoted aunt of Jeffrey Zuckerman. Dear sister-in-law of Margaret McCarthy and Donald Bell. Cherished daughter of the late Isabelle and Bernard Zuckerman.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 7 at Park Synagogue, 27500 Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Interment will be at Bet Olam Cemetery. Family will receive friends following services and interment until 5 p.m. Dec. 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 8 and from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 9 at the residence, 1668 Overbrook Road in Lyndhurst.
Friends who wish may contribute to The Gathering Place or Park Synagogue Hunger Mitzvah Fund. Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.