Sandra J. Zuckerman (nee Mazur), dearly beloved wife of Gene of 63 years; devoted mother of Fern (Rich) Sinclair and Lisa (Marc) Terman; cherished grandmother of Corey Terman (Grace Gottschall) and Ariana Terman (Blake Jankowski); dear sister of Lloyd (Noreen) Mazur and Ken (Sheri) Sacks; loving aunt of many nieces and nephews.
To know Sandra was to love her; family and friends were the most important to her everyday life. She lived to make others happy. Sandra enjoyed playing mahjong with her friends and mentoring elementary children and teaching them to read. She loved to entertain and was an incredible cook and baker. Sandra was known for cooking traditional Jewish holiday meals. She had constant requests for her famous Mandel Bread that she shipped to loved ones all over the country. She was an avid Cleveland Indians fan, but mostly was known as a constant fixture at all sporting events that her grandchildren participated in. If you met Sandra, she was your friend for life.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 18 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Masks required. To view services live, go to bkbmc.com, click on Sandra Zuckerman obituary, scroll down and click on join livestream. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Village Club House, 26000 Village Place in Beachwood. Masks required.
Family suggests contributions to the Hospice of the Western Reserve.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared atbkbmc.com for the Zuckerman family.
