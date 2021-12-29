Sheldon Zuckerman of Beachwood unfortunately died suddenly on Dec. 20, 2021, as a victim of the miserable COVID-19 pandemic.
Superb and loving husband of over 60 years to Tabitha (nee Korol), dear father to daughter Kendra (Mallock) and Shana (Blessing) (who tragically predeceased him by 25 years), and dearly loved Poppie to Madeline Goetz, Graeme Goetz, and Ilana Mallock.
Shelly’s loss will be impossible to fill having impressed so many people, friends, family and colleagues with his kindness of heart, cheerful demeanor, love of humor and smiles, deep interest in the world, history, literature, and animals, and most importantly in people.
Shelly was a proud U.S. Navy veteran and served with pride aboard USS Randolph during the Korean War.
Originally from Brooklyn, N.Y., Shelly moved his young family to Cleveland in the late 1960s. Shelly immediately came to love and appreciate Cleveland for its cultural institutions, beautiful parks, excellent and friendly people, and interesting history. He enjoyed the winter months with tobogganing being a particularly popular family activity, trips to Punderson State Park and, in the spring, day trips to
Put-in-Bay. Shelly took his daughters to the theater, museums, concerts, etc., taking full advantage of the exceptional cultural opportunities that Cleveland provided then and still does today. Shelly arranged yearly trips to sites of interest around the country which resulted in some of the most cherished memories for his family.
Always a joker, Shelly lied to his friends around the country telling them that he hated Cleveland (though he actually loved the city) so that they would not relocate here and cause a population explosion with all the attendant congestion that would result. Shelly’s thoughtfulness and consideration for his family, friends and for the city of Cleveland, was well-known.
Shelly learned early and well the proper attributes of a successful and inspiring father. That his children and grandchildren learned these lessons of duty, hard work, devotion to family and to others is a sure proof that they learned these excellent and important character traits from Shelly and Tabitha’s example and training.
Shelly loved books and learning and enjoyed taking adult education classes at Baldwin Wallace University; he took the phrase, “learning doesn’t end when one receives one’s diploma” close to his heart and continued to read and learn throughout his life.
Shelly retired after a long and successful career as a real estate executive for several Cleveland companies of note.
The extreme cruelty of the COVID pandemic is not only that the young are robbed of their futures (and the bulk of their lives), but also that older victims have their final remaining years viciously stolen away.
Shelly and all COVID casualties are precious people who are irreplaceable. His loss is painfully and keenly felt by his family and friends and all who knew him.
His wife, Tabitha, said of Shelly, “I won the lottery.” He felt the same way about her.
He was a patriotic American who proudly served and loved his country, loved his wife and children, grandchildren and his friends. He will not ever be forgotten.
If you would like to make a donation in Shelly’s memory, the family suggests Zionist Organization of America (zoa.org).