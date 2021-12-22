Sheldon Zuckerman, beloved husband of Tabitha (nee Korol). Loving father of Kendra (Daniel) Mallock and the late Shana Rowan Blessing. Devoted grandfather of Graeme Goetz, Madeline Goetz and Ilana Mallock. Cherished son of the late Yetta Platt Greenberg. Dear brother of the late Paul Zuckerman.
Private family services were held.
Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the ZOA (zoa.org).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.