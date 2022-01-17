Tabitha Zuckerman (nee Korol), beloved wife of the late Sheldon Zuckerman. Loving mother of Kendra (Dan) Mallock and the late Shana Rowan Blessing. Devoted grandmother of Graeme Goetz, Madeline Goetz and Ilana Mallock.
Services for Tabitha and Sheldon Zuckerman will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 19 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation at the residence.
Friends who wish may contribute to the ZOA (zoa.org) or Jewish National Fund. Family and friends who are not able to attend the service, may view it at 2 p.m. Jan. 19 by going to bkbmc.com, click on obituaries, scroll down to the obituary of Tabitha Zuckerman, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.