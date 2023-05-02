Michael Zweig, beloved husband of Cathy (nee Chasin), passed away May 1, 2023.
Loving father of Jacob, Olivia, Alexa and Ava Zweig. Cherished son of Susan (Martin) Cahen and the late Arthur R. Zweig. Devoted brother of Steven (Theresa) Zweig and Catherine Cory.
Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. May 4 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mayfield Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. May 4 and from 4 to 7 p.m. May 5 at the residence of Peter and Harriet Kusner, 31691 Cedar Road in Mayfield Heights.
To view a livestream of the service, visit https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/index.php?data=MTY4MzA2NjM5MjI0OTE5OSZvbmVyb29tLWFkbWluJmNvcHlfbGluaw==
Contributions are suggested to Medwish International (medwish.org).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Zweig family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.