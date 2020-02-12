Esther Ornstein Zwerdling, 88, was born Dec. 29, 1931, and passed away Feb. 8, 2020.
Esther spent much of her life raising her family and teaching children. She became a montessori teacher and operated the Char-Lee Day Care Center (with her business partner) in Hollywood, Florida into the late 1990s.
Following the sale of her daycare, she moved to Cincinnati, to be closer to her family, where she became employed at Yavneh Day School (now Rockwern Academy) as a day care worker and substitute teacher. Once she “retired” she worked with her daughter, Carrie, as a receptionist in her offices.
Her proudest moments came from teaching children to read.
Beloved wife of the late Dr. Moses Zwerdling; devoted mother of Ted (Susan) Zwerdling of Colfax, Calif., and Carrie (Brian) Kluger of Cincinnati, OH; loving grandmother of Carly Hessel, David (Jill) Zwerdling, Robert Kluger and Julianna Kluger; cherished great-grandmother of Zachary Jr. and Zoe; dear sister of Harvey Ornstein and Melvin Ornstein (both deceased).
Graveside funeral services were held Feb. 11 at Mount Olive Cemetery in Solon. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati (jewishcincinnati.org), Congregation Etz Chaim (etzchaimcincinnati.org) or to Hadassah (hadassah.org).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 800-448-2210.