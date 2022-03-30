David M Zwick, dearly beloved husband Judy (nee Moss); devoted father of Chaim (Channi) Zwick, Trudy Robbins (deceased) (husband, Reuven), Toni (Cary) Senders, Tiffany Rosen, Timothy (Jennifer) Zwick and Troy (Helen) Zwick; cherished grandfather of Rachel (Jason) Zuchowski, Eyton (Suzannah) Senders, Josh, Avi and Ilan Senders, Noah, Caleb and Shane Zwick, Danielle, Zack and Jesse Zwick, Shai Rosen, Shashana (Domantas) Sabonis, Shaynee, Sashana, Shaya and Sage Rosen, Chaim Yishia (Mira) Freeman, Naomi and Hunter Harris, Naftali and Tehilla Robbins, Akiva (Ruchi) Zwick, Rachayli (Eli) Howitt, Rafi, Hadasah and Ari Zwick; loving great-grandfather of 15; dear brother of Gerald (Cathy) Zwick and Diana (Richard ) Blenner.
David graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and attended The Ohio State University and Mexico City College and passed his CPA test in 1962. He married his beautiful talented high school sweet heart, Judy Moss.
Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. March 31 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view it by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of David Zwick, click on his obituary and scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family will receive friends at Acacia Park Apartments, 2202 Acacia Drive, Bldg. 2 (Social room) immediately following interment until 8 p.m. March 31, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 1 and from noon to 2 and 6 to 8 p.m. April 3. Shiva will then move to the Sender’s home, 14393 Washington Blvd. in University Heights, from noon to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. April 4 and April 5.
Contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.