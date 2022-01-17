Roberta J. Zymler (nee Ginsberg), beloved wife of Dr. David Zymler. Loving mother of Meredith (Jeremy) Salomon, Brittany Zymler and Ryan (Mario) Clopton-Zymler. Devoted grandmother of Aiden and Harper. Cherished daughter of Estelle and the late Allen Ginsberg. Dear sister of Steven (Debbie) Ginsberg and Karyn (Jeffrey) Tow.
Services were held Jan. 16 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Animal Protective League or the Transplant House 2029 E. 115th Cleveland, Oh. 44106
Family and friends who were unable to attend the service may view it at bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Roberta Zymler, click on her obituary and select "view video."
