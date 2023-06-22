In loving memory of Milton Abrams, a monument will be dedicated at 10 a.m. July 2 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Dr. Kiva Shtull will officiate. Milton was the husband of Roni Abrams; father of Dr. Scott Abrams (Rabbi Diana Miller) and JodiLyn Salomon; and grandfather of Rose Salomon and AJ (Maddy) Eisen.
CJN Most Popular
-
Fairmount Temple fire electrical; site sought for holiday services
-
Teen survivor throws pajama party for 18th birthday to help other children
-
Rothsteins donate $1.5M to The City Mission
-
Beachwood mother, daughter take part in DC sit-in to ban assault weapons
-
Highland Park Golf Course holds meaningful dedication event on Juneteenth