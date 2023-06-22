In loving memory of Milton Abrams, a monument will be dedicated at 10 a.m. July 2 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Dr. Kiva Shtull will officiate. Milton was the husband of Roni Abrams; father of Dr. Scott Abrams (Rabbi Diana Miller) and JodiLyn Salomon; and grandfather of Rose Salomon and AJ (Maddy) Eisen.

