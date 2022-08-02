In loving memory of Martin C. Blake, a monument will be dedicated at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at Section 52 of Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. Rabbi Hal Rudin Luria will officiate. Marty is survived by his wife of 67 years Carole Blake, his children Gary, Nancy and Ken Blake, his sister Alizah (Menashe) Hochstead of Israel, as well as many nieces and nephews. Marty will be remembered for his devotion to family, friends and community.
