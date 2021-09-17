Dedication services in loving memory of Morris Bordman will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 19 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Rabbi Stephen Weiss of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation will officiate. Morris was the husband of the late Rhoda Bordman; father of Bill Hamburg and Mark (Terri) Hamburg; grandfather of Jennifer (Joe) Bridges, Richard (Jennifer) Tidy, Angela Rini, Amanda Tidy (Stephen Palermo), Tiffany Hamburg (Jim Green), Josh (Alyssa) Tidy and Jacob Hamburg; the great-grandfather of 16; and brother of Bernice Gladstone. Monument provided by Solon Granite Memorial Works Inc.
