In loving memory of Robert “Bob” Cohen, a monument will be dedicated at noon Sept. 5 at Mount Olive Cemetery at 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. Rabbi Matt Eisenberg will officiate. Bob was the husband of Shirley Cohen; father of Dale (Cindy) Cohen, Steven (Susan) Cohen and Lisa (Bryan) Keffer; grandfather of Robin, Ryan, Rachel, Jaymie (Matthew), Sam, Noah, Josh, Haley and Jayme; great-grandfather of Asher; and brother of Leonard (deceased) (Gloria) Cohen and Sharon (Roger) Ishee. Bob was a dedicated family man with a kind and caring heart. He enjoyed fishing adventures with his family and friends. As a Florida snowbird, Bob’s creative side blossomed, and he made many stained glass works of art that now adorn our homes. Bob is loved and missed by all whose lives he touched.
