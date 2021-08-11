Dedication services in loving memory of Barbara Lebovitz Cott will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 15, at Zion Memorial Park Cemetery. Barbara was the wife of Dennis Cott; mother of Mitchell (Rochelle) Arian and Dennis (Liz) Arian; grandmother of Matthew (Jennifer) Arian, Josh Arian, Lauren (Jason) Fox, Nicole Detrick and Chris Arian; great-grandmother of five; and sister of Betty Pickus.

