In loving memory of Jack Coven, an unveiling service will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 11 at Mayfield Cemetery. Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim will officiate. Jack was the beloved husband for over 70 years of Horty Coven. Adored father of Larry (Liza) Coven, Marcia Coven (Steve Joseph) and Kenny Coven (Karen Lombardo). Grandfather of Brad (Sara) Coven, Steve (Melissa) Coven, Bryan (Kristen) Shea, Michael (Erica) Ward, and Alex and Robbie Coven. Great-grandfather of Livi, Ava, Drew, Emma and Noa Coven, and Aiden Ward. Jack was a successful commercial real estate developer and an excellent poker player. Jack enjoyed playing golf, racquetball, living in Florida and traveling, but most important to him was spending time with his family.