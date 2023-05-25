In loving memory of Robert “Bob” Alan Davis (z”l), Vietnam veteran, a monument will be dedicated at 11 a.m. May 28 at Chesterland Memorial Park Cemetery. Rabbi Hal Rudin-Luria will officiate. Bob was the loving husband of Eleanor Davis; father of Joanne Davis and Michelle (Efi) Golan; grandfather of Shai and Izzy Golan and Sophie Davis-Yarvis; brother of Edward (Chana) Davis and Doreen Davis; son of the late Jackie and Freda Davis; uncle to Eric (Teresa) Davis, Robyn Davis (Bob) Washburn, Michael (Lauren) Davis, Stephen (Alzbeta) Davis, Jacquelyn Davis, Rene (Rich) Rusgo, Steven (Michelle) Smith, Rob (Kim) Smith and their families; and cherished cousin and friend to many. May his memory be for a blessing.
