In loving memory of Phillip Dratler, a monument will be dedicated Aug. 21 in a private service for family only at Bet Olam Cemetery in Beachwood. Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim will officiate. Phillip was the beloved husband of Judith Dratler (nee Herskowitz); devoted father of Leigh (Mark) Wasserman and Jay Dratler; loving grandfather of Erin (Jesus) Rosado and Michelle Wasserman; great-grandfather of Jacob, Eva and Ori; and dear brother of Sam Dratler and Maurice Dratler (both deceased).
