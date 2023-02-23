In loving memory of Charles “Buddy” Feigelson, a monument will be dedicated at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 26 at Riverside Cemetery in Saddle Brook, N.J. Rabbi Bob Mark will officiate. Charles was the husband of Norma Klopot Feigelson for over 50 years; father of Alicia Feigelson (Seth) Bernstein and Steve Feigelson; grandfather of Chad and Jack Berstein; brother of Howard (Marilyn) Feigelson (both deceased) and Robert (Vicki) Feigelson; brother-in-law of Arthur (deceased) and Mary Klopot; and uncle and great-uncle to many.
