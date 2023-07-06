Dedication services in loving memory of Steven A. Freedman will be held at 10 a.m. July 14 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Rabbi Sharon Marcus will officiate. Steven was the loving father of Abby (Chris) Hendel, Drew (Emily) Freedman and Amy Freedman (Derek Feuerstein); grandfather of Aria Hendel, and Oliver and Violette Freedman; and brother of Bruce (Robin) Freedman and Carol (Michael) Wolf; and is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

