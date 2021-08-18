In loving memory of Elaine Dorian Friedman (nee Young), a monument will be dedicated at 11 a.m. Aug. 29 at Bet Olam Cemetery. Rabbi Joshua Skoff will officiate. Elaine was the wife of the late Joseph Friedman; mother of Lee Friedman (Joe Gogol), Karen Friedman and Rochelle “Shelly” Friedman Walk (Steven Walk); grandmother of J. Chandler Goodman, Taylor Goodman, Eric Walk, Hannah Walk, Johanna Kester and Saul Kester; great-grandmother of one; sister of the late Howard (Mardelle) Young and Kenneth Young; sister-in-law of the late Allen Friedman; and survived by her dear friend and sister-in-law, Constance Friedman, along with loving nieces and nephews who are too many to count.
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
Do you plan to attend High Holy Days services in person or virtually?
The High Holy Days begin at sundown Sept. 6 and COVID-19 variants are wreaking havoc upon area synagogues as they do their best to finalize plans for in-person, hybrid and/or virtual services. Cuyahoga County officials recommended Aug. 4 that masks be worn indoors and outdoors where there are crowds, regardless of vaccination status. Do you plan to attend High Holy Days services in person or virtually?
You voted: