An unveiling service will be held at 10 a.m. May 1 for the late Lynda Gillinow at Zion Memorial Park (Green Road Synagogue section), 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights.
Lynda Joan Gillinov was born in Cleveland on Nov. 17, 1941, and passed away on March 4, 2021. Lynda’s beauty and poise were apparent at a young age and resulted in her working as a model while attending The Ohio State University. She graduated college summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in valuation science and real estate. During her career, she obtained ten designations related to financial planning and real estate investments, including but not limited to, the SRA and was recognized by The Appraisal Institute as being one of the first females in the United States to receive the MAI designation. Her proficiency also resulted in her being listed in “Who’s Who in Real Estate” and being selected to serve on numerous committees such as the International Board of Examiners for the American Society of Appraisers, the Editorial Review Board for the Society of Real Estate Appraisers, the Board of Directors for the Cleveland Chapter of The Appraisal Institute, The Appraisal Institute’s Regional Ethics and Counseling Panel, and The Appraisal Institute’s MAI Experience Review Committee.
In addition to spending time with her family, to whom she was devoted, she actively enjoyed playing bridge and canasta with friends both socially and in tournaments throughout the United States. She often said that it was more important to have fun playing than to worry about the score, but her aptitude in bridge resulted in her being designated as a gold life master. Along with traveling to tournaments, she had a keen interest in history and enjoyed traveling throughout the globe to see historical sights and to observe different cultures. Lynda also donated time and financial resources to multiple Jewish, animal and health related charitable organizations.
Following the service, there will be a reception at 220 Basswood Lane in Moreland Hills.