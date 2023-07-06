In loving memory of Cyndee E. Goldstein (nee Schwartz), a monument will be dedicated at 11 a.m. July 16 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Rabbi Akiva Feinstein will officiate. Cyndee was the loving wife of 43 years to Harry Goldstein; devoted mother of Courtney (Aaron) Goldstein Lewis and Shelby (Zachary) Siegal; and doting grandmother of Jonah, Selah, Sophie and Ryan.
