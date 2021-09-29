In loving memory of Gerald Goodman, a monument will be dedicated at 11:40 a.m. Oct. 3 at Bet Olam Cemetery. Gerald is survived by his children, David Alan Goodman of University Heights, Kenneth (Barb) Goodman of Solon and Sherrie Beth (David) Peterson of Chagrin Falls; grandchildren, Jenette (Ankur), Erika, Alex, Danielle, Lindsey and Rachel; great-grandchildren, Avi and Ari; and siblings, Sid Goodman of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico, Fred (Janet) Goodman of Beachwood and Arnold Goodman of Mayfield Heights. He is also survived by his partner of eight years, Donna Levine. He was predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Harriet, and his son, Jeffrey Alan Goodman.
