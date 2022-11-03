In loving memory of Toby Gross, a monument will be dedicated at 1 p.m. Nov. 20 at Chesterland Memorial Park Cemetery. Rabbi Hal Rudin Luria will officiate. Toby was the wife of the late Morton J. Gross; mother of Harley (Rochelle) Gross, Jeffrey (Laurel) Gross, Gary (Cari) Gross and David (Marjory) Gross; grandmother of Gene Gross, Avrohom (Aviva) Gross, Aaron (Alison) Gross, Margaret (Josh) Michaelson, Zack (Sheera) Gross, Sarah (Scott) Zimmerman, Emily (Andrew) Fuchs, Rachael (Jake) Rothman, Glenna (Dan) Fix and Carolyn Gross; great-grandmother of 30; and the sister of the late Gene Leitner.
