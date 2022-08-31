In loving memory of Steven Hartstein, a monument will be dedicated at noon Sept. 11 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Steven was the husband of Debra; father of Gabby and Andrew; brother of Jonathan; and son of William and the late Phyllis Hartstein.
