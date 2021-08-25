Dedication services in loving memory of Edith Hauser Isaacs will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 5 at Zion Memorial Park, 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights. Rabbi Betzalel Holzer will officiate. Edith was the wife of Harold Isaacs; mother of Deborah Weiser, Judy Isaacs and Ruth Isaacs-Holzer; grandmother of Karen Isaacs, Moishe Weiser, Chaya Weiser, David (Samara) Holzer, Micah (Ahuva) Holzer, Tanya Holzer and Raphael (Bracha) Holzer; and great-grandmother of nine. She is also survived by Daniel Isaacs, step-son; David Isaacs, brother-in-law; and Dr. Isabel Frederickson-Handlon, sister-in-law. Please bring a lawn chair to sit on and wear a mask in case you are not vaccinated and/or immuno-compromised. The monument is being provided by Plymouth Monuments.

