Dedication services in loving memory of Edith Hauser Isaacs will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 5 at Zion Memorial Park, 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights. Rabbi Betzalel Holzer will officiate. Edith was the wife of Harold Isaacs; mother of Deborah Weiser, Judy Isaacs and Ruth Isaacs-Holzer; grandmother of Karen Isaacs, Moishe Weiser, Chaya Weiser, David (Samara) Holzer, Micah (Ahuva) Holzer, Tanya Holzer and Raphael (Bracha) Holzer; and great-grandmother of nine. She is also survived by Daniel Isaacs, step-son; David Isaacs, brother-in-law; and Dr. Isabel Frederickson-Handlon, sister-in-law. Please bring a lawn chair to sit on and wear a mask in case you are not vaccinated and/or immuno-compromised. The monument is being provided by Plymouth Monuments.
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
Do you plan to attend High Holy Days services in person or virtually?
The High Holy Days begin at sundown Sept. 6 and COVID-19 variants are wreaking havoc upon area synagogues as they do their best to finalize plans for in-person, hybrid and/or virtual services. Cuyahoga County officials recommended Aug. 4 that masks be worn indoors and outdoors where there are crowds, regardless of vaccination status. Do you plan to attend High Holy Days services in person or virtually?
You voted: