In loving memory of Harold Isaacs, a monument will be dedicated at 11:45 a.m. July 5 at Zion Memorial Park (Section A). Rabbi Naphtali Bernstein will officiate.
Harold was the loving husband of Edith Isaacs; father of Daniel Isaacs, Deborah Weiser, Judith Isaacs and Ruth Isaacs-Holzer; grandfather of Karen Isaacs, Moshe (Ayliana) and Chaya Weiser, and David (Samara), Micah (Ahuva), Tanya and Raphael (Bracha) Holzer; great-grandfather of seven; and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and to bring a chair with them.