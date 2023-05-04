In loving memory of Nancy Stern Loeb Jacobs, a monument will be dedicated at 11:30 a.m. May 7 at Mayfield Cemetery. Rabbi Roger Klein of The Temple-Tifereth Israel will officiate. Nancy was the wife of Sanford Jacobs, of blessed memory, for 68 years; mother of Leslie J. (Daniel) Yaussy, Ellen J. (Thomas) Wagner and Jennifer A. (Thomas) Vorell; grandmother of Benjamin J. (Amanda) Yaussy, Nathan J. (Virginia) Yaussy, Robert A. Wagner, Lauren N. Vorell and Halle A. Vorell; great-grandmother of Alexander L. Yaussy and Danielle J. Yaussy; sister of the late Virginia Loeb Kline Wolff (Robert, surviving) (Larry H., of blessed memory); sister-in-law of Allan B. Jacobs (Elizabeth) (Jane, of blessed memory), and Elaine L. (Steven) Harris, both of blessed memory; loving daughter of Everett and Ruth Loeb, of blessed memory; and aunt and great-aunt to many.
