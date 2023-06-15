Dedication services in loving memory of I. Leonard Kaplan will be held at 11 a.m. June 25 at Bet Olam Cemetery. Rabbi Joshua Caruso will officiate. Leonard was the husband of the late June Laven Kaplan and Betty Wasserman Kaplan; father of Ronna Kaplan (David Biegel) and Michael (Peggy) Kaplan; stepfather of Michael (Cheryl) Laven and Mark (Brenda) Laven; grandfather of Lauren Kaplan, Caroline Kaplan, Zachary (Robin) Davis, Erin (Chris) Cochran, Geoffrey Biegel (Jennifer Bridges), Jennifer (Jonathan) Ramirez, Ashley (Fernando) Zabala, Jonathan Laven, Jake Laven and Sam Laven; nine great-grandchildren; and brother of the late Frances Sklar and Milton Kaplan.
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
Have you been to Israel?
You voted: