In loving memory of I. Leonard Kaplan, a monument will be dedicated at 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at Bet Olam Cemetery. Rabbi Joshua Caruso will officiate. Leonard was the husband of the late June Laven Kaplan and Betty Wasserman Kaplan; father of Ronna Kaplan (David Biegel), Michael (Peggy) Kaplan, Michael (Cheryl) Laven and Mark (Brenda) Laven; grandfather of Lauren Kaplan, Caroline Kaplan, Zachary (Robin) Davis, Erin (Chris) Cochran, Geoffrey Biegel (Jennifer Bridges), Jennifer (Jonathan) Ramirez, Ashley (Fernando) Zabala, and Jonathan, Jake and Sam Laven; great-grandfather of nine; brother of the late Frances Sklar and Milton Kaplan; and the son of the late Anna and Solomon Joseph Kaplan.