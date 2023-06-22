In loving memory of Geraldine Phyllis Klass, a monument will be dedicated at 2 p.m. June 23 at Mount Olive Cemetery in Solon. Cantor Laureate Sarah Sager will officiate. Geraldine was the loving wife of Harvey Klass, of blessed memory; devoted mother of Jo Ellyn (Harold) Kerzner and Nancy (Dr. Scott) Boydman; caring grandmother of Jason (Dr. Tracy) Berk, Kerrie (Marc) Wilner, Russell Boydman, Lindsey Kerzner, Chelsea Boydman, Jacalyn Kerzner, Andrea Kerzner (Jeremy Thompson) and Jason Kerzner; doting great-grandmother of Stella and Sloane Berk, Addison Wilner, and Asher and Sienna Thompson; loving daughter of Louis and Bessie Snyder, both of blessed memory; sister of Marvin (Claire) Snyder, Leonard (Louella) Snyder, all of blessed memory; and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.
