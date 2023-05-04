In loving memory of Virginia Loeb Kline-Wolff, a monument will be dedicated at 11:30 a.m. May 7 at Mayfield Cemetery. Rabbi Roger Klein of The Temple-Tifereth Israel will officiate. Virginia was the wife of Larry H. Kline, of blessed memory, for nearly 50 years, and Robert Wolff for nearly 20 years; mother of Judson A. (Sheryl) Kline, Jonathan R. (Christine) Kline and James N. (Kathleen) Kline; grandmother to Missy Kline, Brandon (Kristina) Kline, Jason (Veronica) Kline, Adam (Karalynn) Kline, Kevin (Kate) Kline, Olivia Kline and Monica Kline; devoted great-grandmother to Peyton, Callaway, Tierney, Brody, Alexis, Casey, Adynn and Kody Kline; sister of Nancy Jacobs, of blessed memory; sister-in-law to Sanford Jacobs, and Dorothy and Sheldon Baum, of blessed memory; loving daughter of Everett and Ruth Loeb, of blessed memory; and aunt and great-aunt to many.
