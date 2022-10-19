Dedication services in loving memory of Ellen Kolman will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at Zion Memorial Park. Rabbi Abraham Bensoussan will officiate. Ellen was the loving companion of Fred Horn, and a beloved daughter, niece, cousin and friend to many. May her memory be a blessing.
