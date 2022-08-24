In loving memory of Carol Landau, a monument will be dedicated at 10 a.m. Sept. 18 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Rabbi Matt Cohen will officiate. Carol was the wife of Jack M. Landau (deceased); mother of David (Tanya Brunner), Miriam “Mimi”, Ruth (Leila Peters) and Steven (partner, Leah B.); grandmother of Gabe, Silas, Ingrid, Claudia and Nathan; sister of Richard Newman (deceased); and sister-in-law of MaryAnn Newman (deceased), Dorothy Reynolds of Arizona and Evelyn Burrage of Beachwood. We will be gathering following the service at our friend’s home. Details at the service.
CJN Most Popular
-
Corky and Lenny’s matriarch, Gloria Kurland, to celebrate 90th birthday
-
Rabbi Fred Eisenberg: Jan. 26, 1931 - Aug. 17, 2022
-
After 75 years, Gali’s Florist & Garden Center sold
-
Second suspect arrested in connection with carjacking of rabbi in Solon
-
Nonprofits hope to revitalize Shaker Square with recent purchase
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
What was your favorite subject in school?
You voted: