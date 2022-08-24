In loving memory of Carol Landau, a monument will be dedicated at 10 a.m. Sept. 18 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Rabbi Matt Cohen will officiate. Carol was the wife of Jack M. Landau (deceased); mother of David (Tanya Brunner), Miriam “Mimi”, Ruth (Leila Peters) and Steven (partner, Leah B.); grandmother of Gabe, Silas, Ingrid, Claudia and Nathan; sister of Richard Newman (deceased); and sister-in-law of MaryAnn Newman (deceased), Dorothy Reynolds of Arizona and Evelyn Burrage of Beachwood. We will be gathering following the service at our friend’s home. Details at the service.

Tags