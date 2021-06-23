In loving memory of Ester Lebovitz, a monument will be dedicated at 10:30 a.m. June 30 at Zion Memorial Park. Rabbi Binyamin Blau will officiate. Ester was the wife of Herman Lebovitz (deceased); mother of Jacob (Elaine) and Arye (Barbara, deceased); grandmother of Becky (Jeffrey) Feld, Allison (Jonathan) Elkoubi and Beth Lebowitz; and great-grandchildren, Brayden, Jared and Evan Feld, and Caleb, Adalyn and Judah Elkoubi.
