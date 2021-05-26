Dedication services in loving memory of Dr. Isadora “Irv” Lidsky will be held at 3 p.m. June 6 at Bet Olam Cemetery. Rabbi Joshua Skoff will officiate. Irv was the loving husband of Miriam Lidsky (nee Rosenthal); father of Paul (Amy) Lidsky of Long Boat Key, Fla., Debra (James, deceased) DiPenti and Dr. Karen Lidsky of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandfather of Dr. Michael (Lauren) Lidsky, Jennifer (Dr. Joseph) Buchholz, Jason (Lanese) Nobbe and Rachel (Adam) Fabian; great-grandfather of Elea, Noah, Benjamin, Joshua, Addison, Abram, Ian and Allison; and brother of Shirley Ray of Canada. If you’d like to visit the family following the stone setting, email mlidsky@roadrunner.com.